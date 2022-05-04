Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $104.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $107.26 million. First Busey posted sales of $97.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $423.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $434.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

