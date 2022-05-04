Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $21,817,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 568,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,723. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

