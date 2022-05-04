Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to announce earnings of $6.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.25 and the highest is $6.63. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $7.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.70 to $27.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $28.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.08. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

