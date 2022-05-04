Zacks: Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Million

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 192,975 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 18,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

