Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is $0.45. Anterix reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anterix stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Anterix has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

