Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,762. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

