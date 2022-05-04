Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

