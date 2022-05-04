Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

