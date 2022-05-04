Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Euronav posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. 140,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,509. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

