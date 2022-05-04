Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.02. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NYSE:MXL opened at $50.96 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

