Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 34,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,608. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

