Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post $302.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.04 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC traded up $39.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $278.37 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

