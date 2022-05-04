Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.74. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 143,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

