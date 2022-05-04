Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.64. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,690. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

