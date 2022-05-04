Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47. Bread Financial posted earnings per share of $5.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $19.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bread Financial.

Bread Financial last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. Bread Financial's quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 672,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

