Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Flex reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Flex by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

