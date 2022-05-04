Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

