Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

IQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,224,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Boston Partners bought a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

