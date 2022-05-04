Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.58. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,945,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

