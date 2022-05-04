Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report $869.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $951.05 million and the lowest is $807.34 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,312. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

