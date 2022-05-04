Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Sell

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TIM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

