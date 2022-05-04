Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UserTesting (NYSE:USER) to Hold

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of USER traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,556. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,018,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,155.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

