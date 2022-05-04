Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Hold

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

WEBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Weber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

