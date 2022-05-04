Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

