Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Buy

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,355. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $9,598,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

