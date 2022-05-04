Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Hold

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

PLTK opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

