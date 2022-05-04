Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PROG (NYSE:PRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE PRG opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. PROG has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

