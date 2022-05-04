Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

RMAX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $455.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.41.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.