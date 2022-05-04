Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.