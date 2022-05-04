Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 78.06% and a negative net margin of 347.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

