Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.33. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $360.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

