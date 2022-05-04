Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Shares of ZH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,139. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

