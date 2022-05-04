Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,758 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

