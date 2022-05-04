ZKSpace Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $3.49 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00221938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00447936 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,329.93 or 1.80651866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.