Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $171.68. 60,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

