Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 327.90 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £159.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 499 ($6.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.32.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

