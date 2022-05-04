Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 327.90 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £159.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 499 ($6.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.32.
Zotefoams Company Profile (Get Rating)
