ZUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $7,656.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00217061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00432024 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,964.94 or 1.87549826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

