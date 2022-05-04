Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 525,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $60,517,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zynga by 52,419.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $47,149,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

