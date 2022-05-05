-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 1.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,835,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.