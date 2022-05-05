-$0.04 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Construction Partners also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SunTx Capital Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.