$0.11 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. MoneyGram International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 1,252,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,654. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

