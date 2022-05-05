$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.33. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.75 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

