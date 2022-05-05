$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.33. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.75 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.
About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.