$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.06. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.11 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

