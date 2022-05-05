$0.27 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 594,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

