-$0.28 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,311. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $618.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

