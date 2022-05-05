$0.34 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

