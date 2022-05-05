$0.35 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

