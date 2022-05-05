$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 532,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

