-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.