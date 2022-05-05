-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,382. The firm has a market cap of $900.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

