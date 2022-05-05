-$0.54 EPS Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.95 on Monday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

